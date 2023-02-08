UrduPoint.com

7 PML-N Workers Injured In Brawl With PTI Supporters At ECP Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Seven workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) were injured in a brawl with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters here at the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

According to official sources, the local leadership of PML-N and the PTI submitted their nomination papers for by by-polls in NA-155 and NA-156.

The supporters of the two parties first chanted slogans and then clashed with one another, and started pelting stones.

Resultantly, seven PML-N workers, including Rana Ishtiaq, Abdur Rehman, Hameed, Khalid and three others received injuries.

The PTI leadership also claimed that their workers were injured.

City Police Officer Mansoor ul Haq Rana stated that sufficient police strength was not deployed as they were busy in making arrangements for the PSL security. He, however, added that the attackers would be traced through CCTV footage and brought to justice very soon.

