7 Police Officers Promoted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

The Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur Friday ordered promotion of seven officers from Grade 16 to 17 and their posting, said a notification issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur Friday ordered promotion of seven officers from Grade 16 to 17 and their posting, said a notification issued here.

It said that Grade-17 officers Nasir Mehmood has been appointed as ASP Hayatabad, Haider Ali as ASP Faqirabad, Ahmed Zonair as ASP Chamkani, Acting DSP Chamkani Inspector Luqman as DSP Gul Bahar, DSP Garanullah to CCP Headquarters and DSP Rural Riaz Khan and DSP Badhabair and Inspector Sabz Ali as Acting DSP Traffic.

