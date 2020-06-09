7 police officers reshuffled

District Police Officer (DPO) Minawali Hassan Asad Alvi has transferred and posted seven police officers of the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Minawali Hassan Asad Alvi has transferred and posted seven police officers of the district.

According to DPO office sources here on Tuesday, Inspector Muhammad Tariq SHO Esa Khel police station transferred and posted as SHO Pai Khel police station, Inspector Sami Ullah Khan police lines transferred and posted as acting SHO Esa Khel police station, Sub-Ispector Muhammad Asghari Makarwal police station transferred and posted as additional SHO Moch police station, Sub-Inspector Faiz Hameed Khan Kala Bagh police station transferred and posted as additional SHO Bangi Khel police station, Inspector Zafar Iqbal SHO Moch police station transferred and posted at district Investigation Branch, Inspector Manzoor ul Hassan SHO Bangi Khel police station transferred andposted at District Investigation Branch and Sub-Inspector Abdul Sattar Atif SHO Pai Khel transferredand posted as Incharge CIA staff Mianwali.