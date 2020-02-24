7 police officers transferred, 2 suspended in Sargodha

Deputy Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Amara Ather has transferred seven police officers over administrative ground while two SHOs suspended over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Amara Ather has transferred seven police officers over administrative ground while two SHOs suspended over corruption charges.

Police spokesman said on Monday according to notification, police Inspectors including Abdul Hameed has been posted as SHO Jhal Chakian Police Station (PS) and Khateeb ur Rehman posted at PS City Bhalwal as SHO.

Similarly, Sub-Inspectors including Zafar Hussain at Kotmomin PS, Shahid Iqbal at Sahiwal, Muzaffar Khan at Terkhanawala PS, Sohail Zafar at Miani PS andSub-Inspector Arbab Tofail has been posted as SHO at Saddar Bhalwal PS.

While DPO Amara Ather has suspended two SHOs including Arif Hussein PS Bhalwal City and Sajjad Hussain of Sadder Bhalwal police station over corruption charges and poor performance.