7 Police Officers Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:05 PM

7 police officers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoiab Dastgir on Monday issued orders of transfer and posting of seven police officers.

According to the notification, DSP Security II (Civil Secretariat Lahore) has been transferred and posted as SDPO Sarwar road Lahore, Awaiting posting DSP Zahid Majeed has been posted as DSP PHP Punjab Lahore, DSP Syed Mukhtar Hussain Bokhari as DSP Investigation I, Investigation Branch Punjab Lahore, SDPO Shorkot Jhang Aziz Ahmad, DSP Headquarters Kasur Imtiaz ur Rehman,DSP Tunsa DG Khan Asif Rashid and DSP Licensing and Headquarters CTP Multan Atia Naheedhave been posted in Central Police Office Punjab Lahore.

