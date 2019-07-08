7 police officers transferred in Sargodha

DPO Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has transferred seven police officers of the district on administrative ground

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) -:DPO Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has transferred seven police officers of the district on administrative ground.

A police spokesman said on Monday that according to a notification following police inspectors including Muhammad Zafar and Abdul Qayyum were transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHOs at PS Sahiwal Laksian respectively.

Similarly,Sub-inspectors including Sajjad Ahmad,Sohail Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHOs at PS Sillanwali,Miani and at PS Bhagtanwala respectively.

Also,Inspector Rafaqat Hussain PS Laksian and Sub-inspector Muhammad Amin PS Miani were directed to report at Police Lines Sargodha.