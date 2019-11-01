UrduPoint.com
7 Police Officers Transferred In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:14 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :DPO Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has transferred seven police officers of the district on administrative ground.

Police spokesman said on Friday that according to notification the following police inspectors including Haider Ali Tipu transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHOs at PS Kirana, Rafaqat Virk from Police Line to Shahpur City, Rao Arif Javed from Police Line to Incharge CIA AND Haji Khan has been post at Mela PS.

Similarly, Sub- inspectors including Sajjad Ahmad transferred from Police Line and posted at Bhalwal Sadder, Naveed Akram from PS Kirana to PS Atta Shaheed and Ali Anawaz Shah has been posted as SHO at PS Sillanwali.

While the Sub- Inspector Husain Imran Mehdi directed to report at Police Lines Sargodha.

