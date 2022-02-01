7 police units constituted to clear traffic congestion in Federal Capital

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Tuesday inaugurated seven traffic congestion response units' to ensure smooth traffic flow at the busy roads of federal capital

Inaugurating units, the IGP said that unit members would rush to those from where traffic congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic through prompt action.

He said that such step would help addressing public complaints related to traffic mess while travel on the busy roads of city would become easier.

Islamabad police chief appreciated the performance of SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal and hoped for effective performance of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under his supervision.

It may be mention here that one unit would have four motorbikes and one vehicle having camera to capture the snap of rush area.

The performance of the units would be monitored through safe city project.

These units would focus on the busy areas where schools and offices were located and would take prompt action in case of any complaint about traffic congestion.

It would have also the mandate to take action against those involved in violation of traffic rules and to contribute for safe road environment in the city.