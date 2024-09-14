7 Power Pilferers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven alleged power pilferers including a woman during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.
According to official sources, the task force raided various areas of the district including Bhabra village, Kundan, Sahiwal, Chak No.
50-NB and Chak No 46-NB and caught the accused involved in electricity theft.
They were identified as Nasreen Bibi, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Ameer, Khuda Dad, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Sami and Abdullah.
The police have registered cases against the power pilferers.
