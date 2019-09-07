UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

7 power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

The police have booked seven persons on the charge of power pilferage in different parts of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The police have booked seven persons on the charge of power pilferage in different parts of Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said that Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams conducted surprise checking in various parts and detected electricity pilferage at seven points including the residences of Jamat Ali at Rasool Nagar, Bashir Ahmad at Boley Di Jhiggi, Ali at Railway Road, Zulfiqar Ali at Medicine Market, Sayyam at Mohallah Panj Pir, James Masih at Christian Town and Nasir at Samanabad.

The FESCO reported the incidents to area police and the police have registered separate cases against them.

