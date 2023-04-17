7 prisoners released from Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as seven prisoners were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on submission of personal surety bonds.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad, along with Civil Judge Asad Ali, visited the jail and ordered for releasing the said prisoners from the jail.

These prisoners were involved in cases of petty nature, a spokesman for Prisons Department said in a statement on Monday.