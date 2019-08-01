7 private member bills introduced in National Assembly

As many as seven private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :As many as seven private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The bills included the Islamabad Capital Territory food Safety Bill, 2019, the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the National Institute of Oceanography (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment), Bill, 2019, the Small business Finance Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Cigarettes (Printing of Warning) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bills were moved by Ali Nawaz, Syed Fakhar Imam, Amjid Ali Khan respectively in the House.

The Deputy Speaker referred all the bills to concerned standing committee for further deliberation.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday morning due to lack of quorum. The quorum was pointed out by Nawab Yousaf Talpur.