7 private members bills introduced in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as seven private member bills were introduced in the upper house of parliament on Monday and were referred to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.

The bills introduced in the house included the constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Insertion of new Article 25B), the Working Women (Protection of Rights Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Omission of Section 124 A), the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 89) and the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The bills were moved by Senators Sirajul Haq, Seemee Ezdi, Mian Raza Rabbani and Faisal Javed in the House.

Giving the statement of objects and reason of the bill, Senator Sirajul Haq said the bill was aimed at providing health as fundamental rights of citizen like provision of compulsory education.

Statement of objects and Reasons of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory (Amendment) Bill, 2020 said that although in the past few years the media industry of Pakistan has expanded but these days it was facing a slowdown.

The brunt of which was faced by media employees, reporters, newscasters and correspondents etc., in the form of lay-offs, pay cuts and late or no payments of salaries.

In some companies, employees have been forced to take pay cuts which they accepted without any resistance fearing the consequences of losing a job. Many news channels have discontinued prime time shows and downsized its employees. This resulted in massive unemployment and increasing poverty. Thus need is felt to comprehensively deliberate and legislate upon the exploitation of media employees by the channels and companies.