7 reports of standing committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) As many as seven reports from various standing committees including interior, Petroleum, Railways, Power, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development were presented in the Senate on Thursday.

The reports were presented by Faisal Saleem Rehman, Umer Farooq, Jam Saifullah, Mohsin Aziz and Zeeshan Khan Zada in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Faial Saleem Rehman presented report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 [The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024], (Amendment of Section 377 of PPC), while Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum Umer Farooq presented reports in the House regarding inordinate delay in execution of the project pertaining to provision of gas supply to Tehsil Gulistan, Qilla Abdullah and proposed Privatization of Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC).

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Railways Jam Saifullah Khan presented report about discontinuation of the Railways Line, known as Loop section, formerly operated through the districts of Umerkot, Tharparkar and the Mirpurkhas Stations while Chairman, Standing Committee on Power Mohsin Aziz to presented reports regarding the inclusion of IPPs fee in the electricity bills by PESCO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and on false / incorrect reply submitted by PESCO in response to Starred Question No. 22 asked by Senator Kamran Murtaza about installation of additional transformer of 100 KV in village Garh Bala.

Moreover, Chairman, Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zeeshan Khan

Zada presented the report of the Committee on about the treatment being meted out to the Zaireen traveling to Iraq and Iran.

APP/raz-szm