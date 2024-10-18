7 Residential Properties Sealed
Published October 18, 2024
The Faisalabad Development Authority’s teams sealed seven residential properties for using commercial purposes illegally here on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority’s teams sealed seven residential properties for using commercial purposes illegally here on Friday.
The legal action was taken against plot numbers 3, 10, 21, 32,34, 50 and 52 in W-Block, Madina Town by the enforcement team headed by Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin.
The challan against owners were sent to court for further legal action.
