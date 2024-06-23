7 robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The police have arrested seven robbers and recovered looted cash, three motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Dijkot police station Sub Inspector Shehzad Ahmad Bhatti, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and nabbed three robbers, identified as Imran Sardar, Ahmad Raza and Khalid Hussain, while CIA Sadar police arrested three accused of a robber gang including Shakeel, Shehbaz and Gulfam from Chak No.

338-GB.

Similarly, Peoples’ Colony police's ASI Ghazi Imtiaz Jappa nabbed one robber Allah Ditta, a resident of Depalpur Okara, while his two accomplices including Tariq and Fakhar Ejaz, a resident of Fort Abbas, managed to escape from the scene.