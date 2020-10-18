7 Sahulat Bazaars set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Punjab government, seven Sahulat bazaars have been set up in Faisalabad district to provide fruits, vegetables and grocery items to consumers at government-fixed rates.

These bazaars were established and made functional at Riaz Shahid Chowk islam Nagar, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road, Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Gojra Road Sammundari, Jhumra Road Jaranwala, Quaid-e-Azam Road near General Bus Stand Tandlianwala and Chiniot Road near Main Water Works Chak Jhumra.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different Sahulat Bazaars and checked the availability, quality and prices of daily use commodities. He asked the Assistant Commissioners to ensure availability of daily use items at fixed rates.

In this connection, a crackdown should also be launched against profiteers and hoarders.

He also made it clear that implementation of price control mechanism as per governmentguidelines would be ensured in its true spirit.