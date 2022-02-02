7 schools closed in Kohat due to coronavirus cases

The district administration Kohat on Wednesday closed seven schools in the district for a week due to increasing coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration Kohat on Wednesday closed seven schools in the district for a week due to increasing coronavirus cases.

According to District Administration Kohat, the District Covid-19 Surveillance Committee recommended closure of Working Focus Grammar High School for Female Bannu road, Government Girls High Secondary School No 1 Kohat, Government High School Akhorwal, Government High Secondary School Dhadoda, Government Girls High School College Abadi Kohat, Government Higher Secondary School for Boys Gambut and Nursing School Kohat Development Authority.

As per the directives of health department, the corona positive cases were advised to quarantine themselves at home or contact isolation ward at District Headquarters Hospital.

The district administration also directed the SHOs of all police stations to keep the movement restricted in corona affected areas, while the District education Office was directed to inform the principals of all schools to allow entry of only vaccinated officials in school premises.

The district administration also directed TMAs to carry out fumigation in the affected schools.