UrduPoint.com

7 Schools Closed In Kohat Due To Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:38 PM

7 schools closed in Kohat due to coronavirus cases

The district administration Kohat on Wednesday closed seven schools in the district for a week due to increasing coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration Kohat on Wednesday closed seven schools in the district for a week due to increasing coronavirus cases.

According to District Administration Kohat, the District Covid-19 Surveillance Committee recommended closure of Working Focus Grammar High School for Female Bannu road, Government Girls High Secondary School No 1 Kohat, Government High School Akhorwal, Government High Secondary School Dhadoda, Government Girls High School College Abadi Kohat, Government Higher Secondary School for Boys Gambut and Nursing School Kohat Development Authority.

As per the directives of health department, the corona positive cases were advised to quarantine themselves at home or contact isolation ward at District Headquarters Hospital.

The district administration also directed the SHOs of all police stations to keep the movement restricted in corona affected areas, while the District education Office was directed to inform the principals of all schools to allow entry of only vaccinated officials in school premises.

The district administration also directed TMAs to carry out fumigation in the affected schools.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Education Road Kohat All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

52 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

1 hour ago
 AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz ..

AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns mi ..

PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns missile attack on UAE

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

1 hour ago
 Six People Killed During Attack on Government Hous ..

Six People Killed During Attack on Government House in Guinea-Bissau - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>