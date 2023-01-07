UrduPoint.com

7 Schools Sealed Over Violation Of MDA By-laws

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Saturday sealed seven schools in Officers Colony over violation of by-laws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Saturday sealed seven schools in Officers Colony over violation of by-laws.

MDA Enforcement and Town Planning Directorate have served various notices to schools in the officer colony over violations of land use, commercialization, and map but the schools concerned didn't reply to the notices.

Taking action, the MDA enforcement team has raided and sealed Britain school, Jinnah high school, Brit high school, city college of commerce, Lahore grammar school junior campus, and others.

Director General MDA Saleem Qaiser asked the owners of educational institutions sans commercialization and map approval to get the map approved from MDA. He said that installments facility have been provided to the schools set up in residential buildings for submitting commercialization fees.

He said that a separate counter was established in the MDA office for schools' owners regarding commercialization and map approval and added that the raids against illegal commercial construction would continue.

