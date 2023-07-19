Open Menu

7 Security Personnel Among 10 Injured In Car Bomb Explosion, Targeting FC Vehicle: SP Cantt

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicle: SP Cantt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 10 persons including seven security personnel sustained injuries when a suicide car bomber targeted the vehicle of Frontier Corps at posh Hayatabad township here on Tuesday.

SP Cantt, Waqas Rafiq told the media that seven security personnel including Havaldar Hussain, Lance Naik Wahab, FC constables Ishaq, Shafiullah, Hadayat and Lazam sustained injuries, and three civilians were also injured in the attack.

He said that FC vehicle was the target of a suicide car bomber that exposed his vehicle at Hayatabad Phase-ll where civilians were also passing.

The injured were rushed to Combined Military Hospital and Mardan Medical Complex Peshawar.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali strongly condemned the suicide blast.

He visited CMH Peshawar where he inquired after the health of the injured security forces personnel.

He held the sacrifices of security forces in high esteem.

