7 Security Personnel Martyred While Thwarting Terrorist Attack In Kalat, 6 Terrorists Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid homage to the seven brave security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty while successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Kalat.
The operation resulted in the elimination of six terrorists, averting a major threat.
In his statement, Naqvi commended the heroic efforts of the security forces, stating, "The brave sons of the nation sacrificed their lives to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists. By risking their lives, these valiant soldiers sent six terrorists to their doom."
The minister emphasized that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army's personnel for the peace and security of the country are unparalleled.
"These soldiers are the nation's true heroes. Their sacrifices will be remembered for eternity," he said.
He further highlighted the resilience and strength of the families of the martyrs, assuring them of the nation’s unwavering support. "The nation will always remain indebted to the martyrs and their courageous families. Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism have no equal," Naqvi asserted.
The minister vowed continued support for the families of the martyrs, reaffirming the government's commitment to standing by them during these testing times.
