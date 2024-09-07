Open Menu

7 Sept Reminds Of Unwavering Commitment Of Pakistan Air Force To Defence Of Air Borders: Tessori

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tesori has said in his message on the occasion of Air Force Day that September 7 reminds of the unwavering commitment of Pakistan Air Force towards the defence of air borders.

He said, 'On the occasion of the historic day, I pay tribute to the Pakistan Air Force, the guardian of the air borders of the country.

' He further said that on the 7th of September, Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force crushed the enemy.

The Shaheens had broken the back of the enemy by shooting down more than 50 planes, he said.

Governor Tessoris said that in the war of 1965, the Pakistan Air Force showed its great strength and defeated the enemy many times bigger than itself with its spirit of faith. "Today, Pakistan Air Force is fully capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges. The entire nation is proud of its Air Force", he added.

