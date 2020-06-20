7 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 50,500 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected 334 points and found 31 violations. As many as 07 cases were also registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the price control magistrates are conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.