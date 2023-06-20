UrduPoint.com

7 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

7 shopkeepers arrested over encroachment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven shopkeepers over encroachment.

A police spokesman said the shopkeepers, including Akram, made encroachments near Jalvi Market and blocked the road for smooth flow of traffic.

The accused were also given warnings a number of times earlier but they did not pay heed to notices.

Madina Town police arrested the accused after registering cases besides removing encroachments,he added.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Market

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

6 minutes ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

10 minutes ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

1 hour ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.