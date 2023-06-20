7 shopkeepers arrested over encroachment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven shopkeepers over encroachment.

A police spokesman said the shopkeepers, including Akram, made encroachments near Jalvi Market and blocked the road for smooth flow of traffic.

The accused were also given warnings a number of times earlier but they did not pay heed to notices.

Madina Town police arrested the accused after registering cases besides removing encroachments,he added.