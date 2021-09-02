UrduPoint.com

7 Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The district police registered cases against seven shopkeepers for selling meat, sugar and fruit at higher rates than the officially fixed price.

The district police, on the report of special magistrate, conducted raids in different areas of the district and found shopkeepers, identified as Razzaq, Akram, Waqar, Zeeshan, Rafaqat Ali, Haseeb and Bilal -- selling meat, sugar and fruit at higher rates.

Police registered cases against them and started investigation.

