7 shopkeepers fined on inflation, overcharging in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Price control Magistrates have fined 7 shopkeepers on overcharging and not displaying price lists in the district.

Authorities said on Friday that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar; during drive against price hike, selling sub- standard necessities of life and not displaying price lists at shops the special Price Control Magistrate has separately conducted raids at Block 23, Bakar Mandi, Satellite Town, Jan Muhammad Wala and other villages of the district and arrested them.

Police have registered cases against Muhammad Shahzad, Ayub, Muhammad Afzal, Muzammil, Ikraam, Adil and Siddique.