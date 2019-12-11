7 shops sealed, 25 shopkeepers fined over encroachment in Kohat

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration in a crackdown against encroachment and profiteering on Wednesday sealed seven shops and imposed fine on 25 shopkeepers here.

The grand operation was carried out by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Murad Ahmed Hoti on directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan.

AAC conducted operation in Mian Khel bazaar, Main bazaar, Chicken market and Charsi bazaar here.

AAC issued directed to shopkeepers to refrain from encroachments and creating hurdles in free movement for pedestrians in bazaars. He also advised them to clearly display price list of all items.

Meanwhile DC Matiullah Khan presided over a meeting on anti polio vaccination campaign at his office. The meeting was attended by all stakeholders. DC Kohat issued necessary directives to participants regarding upcoming polio eradication campaign starting from December 19.