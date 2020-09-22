UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 SHO's Face Disciplinary Action Over Poor Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

7 SHO's face disciplinary action over poor performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended heads of three police stations and directed to issue show cause notice to four other Station House Officers (SHOs) over dereliction of duties and poor performance.

According to the police source, the DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed performance of police officials during the last 45 days and suspended three SHOs over performance issues which included SHO Ramana, Sabzi Mandi and Shehzad town police stations.

He also directed to serve show cause notices to SHOs of four police stations including Kohsar, Golra, Tarnol and Industrial area.

He directed to constitute special teams for arrest of proclaimed offenders and evolve effective strategy to counter criminal elements and ensure strict patrolling in their respective areas.

According to the police source, he also gave deadline of 15 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said only those would continue to serve at police stations, showing good performance. Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Poor Criminals All

Recent Stories

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

12 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

27 minutes ago

UN’s response on Kashmir has been disappointing ..

34 minutes ago

Punjab Educational boards announce intermediate ex ..

35 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.