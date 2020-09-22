(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended heads of three police stations and directed to issue show cause notice to four other Station House Officers (SHOs) over dereliction of duties and poor performance.

According to the police source, the DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed performance of police officials during the last 45 days and suspended three SHOs over performance issues which included SHO Ramana, Sabzi Mandi and Shehzad town police stations.

He also directed to serve show cause notices to SHOs of four police stations including Kohsar, Golra, Tarnol and Industrial area.

He directed to constitute special teams for arrest of proclaimed offenders and evolve effective strategy to counter criminal elements and ensure strict patrolling in their respective areas.

According to the police source, he also gave deadline of 15 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said only those would continue to serve at police stations, showing good performance. Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.