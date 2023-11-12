7 SHOs suspended, 14 reshuffled to improve performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended Station House Officers (SHOs) of seven police stations on charge of negligence and delinquency in addition to reshuffling 14 others for improving performance of police department.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that among the suspendees included SHO Samanabad police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan Khalid, SHO Dijkot police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Shakeeb Raza, SHO Sandal Bar police station Sub Inspector Zahid Ali Awan, SHO Mansoorabad police station Sub Inspector Khawaja Imran Mannan, SHO Khurarianwala police station Sub Inspector Ghazi Muhammad Afzal, SHO City Jaranwala police station Inspector Mansoor Sadiq and SHO GArh police station Sub Inspector Shahid Ali Awan.

Meanwhile, SHO Jhang Bazaar police station SI Rizwan Shaukat was transferred and appointed as SHO Samanabad police station, SHO D-Type Colony police station SI Muhammad Muazzam Aslam as SHO Dijkot police station, SHO Lundianwala police station SI Javaid Iqbal as SHO D-Type Colony police station and SHO Civil Line police station Inspector Arif Hussain as SHO Lundianwala police station.

Similarly, Inspector Zahid Hussain was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Sandal Bar police station, Inspector Adeel Shaukat from Police Lines as SHO Mansoorabad police station, Inspector Muhammad Ayub Sahi from Police Lines as SHO Khurarianwala police station, SHO City Tandlianwala police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Yousuf Shehzad as SHO City Jaranwaal police station, Inspector Umar Farooq from Police Lines as SHO City Tandlianwala police station and Inspector Nasir Yaqoob Butt was transferred from SSP Operations’ office and appointed as SHO Garh police station, he added.