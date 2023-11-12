Open Menu

7 SHOs Suspended, 14 Reshuffled To Improve Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 06:30 PM

7 SHOs suspended, 14 reshuffled to improve performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended Station House Officers (SHOs) of seven police stations on charge of negligence and delinquency in addition to reshuffling 14 others for improving performance of police department.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that among the suspendees included SHO Samanabad police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan Khalid, SHO Dijkot police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Shakeeb Raza, SHO Sandal Bar police station Sub Inspector Zahid Ali Awan, SHO Mansoorabad police station Sub Inspector Khawaja Imran Mannan, SHO Khurarianwala police station Sub Inspector Ghazi Muhammad Afzal, SHO City Jaranwala police station Inspector Mansoor Sadiq and SHO GArh police station Sub Inspector Shahid Ali Awan.

Meanwhile, SHO Jhang Bazaar police station SI Rizwan Shaukat was transferred and appointed as SHO Samanabad police station, SHO D-Type Colony police station SI Muhammad Muazzam Aslam as SHO Dijkot police station, SHO Lundianwala police station SI Javaid Iqbal as SHO D-Type Colony police station and SHO Civil Line police station Inspector Arif Hussain as SHO Lundianwala police station.

Similarly, Inspector Zahid Hussain was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Sandal Bar police station, Inspector Adeel Shaukat from Police Lines as SHO Mansoorabad police station, Inspector Muhammad Ayub Sahi from Police Lines as SHO Khurarianwala police station, SHO City Tandlianwala police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Yousuf Shehzad as SHO City Jaranwaal police station, Inspector Umar Farooq from Police Lines as SHO City Tandlianwala police station and Inspector Nasir Yaqoob Butt was transferred from SSP Operations’ office and appointed as SHO Garh police station, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jhang Nasir Jaranwala Tandlianwala Ghazi Muhammad Ali Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

19 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

19 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

19 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

19 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

19 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

19 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan