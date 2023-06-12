7 SIs promoted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Seven Sub-Inspectors (SIs) were promoted as Inspectors in Faisalabad region.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that among the promotees included SI Muhammad Iqbal of Motorway M-III, SI Ahmad Ali of Motorway Central Zone, SI Asrar Ali of FIA, SI Raghib Mubeen, SI Abdullah Ramzan, SI Muhammad Ashraf of Motorway M-IV and SI Shahid Sarwar of Anti Corruption.

Notification for their promotion was also issued and they were directed to join their new assignments by reporting to their departments concerned, he added.