7 Special Economic Zones being established in Punjab: CM Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:59 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan 7 Special Economic Zones were being established in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan 7 Special Economic Zones were being established in Punjab.

He said this in a meeting with Chairman Punjab Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq who called on the him at the CM's Office and discussed the strategies to further accelerate the industrial process and create ease in business.

The chief minister said that state-of-the-art facilities were being provided in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad. He said that he would visit Faisalabad soon and launch development projects worth billions of rupees including the setting up of a modern Business Park over 300 acres of land having Expo centre and a golf club.

He said that special incentives would be given for promoting the hotel business. He assured that all facilities would be provided to promote commercial activities in the Business Park. Projects like Furniture City, Health City and Weaving City would be launched besides inaugurating One Window Operation in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, he added.

Usman Buzdar stated that the foundation stone of different projects including Social Security Hospital, Medical College and Nursing Training Institute would also be laid.

Work on the Apparel Park project would be started soon, he added. He assured that the incumbent government would resolve the problems of investors on priority basis.

He said that foreign investors had shown great interest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City. He maintained that the government had turned Punjab into a hub of economic activities and a role model for investment. He said that Punjab had taken lead in providing facilities as well as creating ease in doing business.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq apprised the Chief Minister about the progress on development works being carried out in Special Economic Zone Allama Iqbal Industrial City linked with CPEC and about the investment being made on the large scale in the Industrial City. He said that a huge investment had been made in Allama Iqbal Industrial City in a shortperiod.

