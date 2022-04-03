UrduPoint.com

7 Steel Factories Sealed In Jamrud

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM

7 steel factories sealed in Jamrud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :District Administration along with Khyber Department of Environment and Industry officials sealed 07 steel factories in Jamrud for joint operation against steel and rolling mills, causing environmental pollution and violating code of conduct.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Jamrud, Shakeel Ahmed, Tehsildar Jamrud Bilal Khattak, along with Environment and Industry Department officials inspected the site of the factories including 10 steel mills, rolling mills and other factories in Jamrud and sealed them looking after causing environmental pollution and violating code of conduct.

During the operation, 07 factories violating the code of conduct of the environment department and causing environmental pollution have been sealed and action will be taken against them as per law while warning has been issued to the owners of 03 factories which will be implemented within the stipulated period.

In this regard, instructions have been issued by the District Administration of Khyber to the Assistant Commissioners for which special teams consisting of the Environment Department and other officials have been formed to inspect the factories and factories located in the district. The SOPs are taking action against them for violating the Code of Conduct so that environmental pollution can be prevented.

