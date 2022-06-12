UrduPoint.com

7 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Airport police arrested those were identified as Khurram, Haider and Arsalan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

He said that the accused who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the clutches of the law.

