7 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 07 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Race Course Police arrested the gang members who were identified as Arbaaz and Shoaib.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar appreciating the performance of police team said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, actions will be continued against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets. The other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested, he added.