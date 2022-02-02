7 stolen motorcycles recovered, two member gang busted

Rawalpindi Police arrested two member gang of motorcycles lifter on Wednesday and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station

According to the police spokesman, the arrested accused were as identified Bilal alias Bali and Hamyyun.

Police registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated performance of police teams led by congratulated SHO Race Course for arresting lifter.

SP said that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. The accused of robbing innocent citizens at gunpoint would not escape the grip of law, he added.