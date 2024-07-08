Open Menu

7 Sui Gas Connections Disconnected

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM

7 sui gas connections disconnected

The Special Task Force of Sui Gas department Multan disconnected seven connections over various irregularities on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Special Task Force of Sui Gas department Multan disconnected seven connections over various irregularities on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar, the task force launched a crackdown against sui gas consumers involved in pilferage and other illegal activities.

The team identified seven connections involved in illegal practices including gas pilferage, using domestic connections for commercial purposes, meter tempering and illegall sharing of connections.

The task force disconnected seven connections and also sent cases to the billing section for imposition of fine.

The Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar has directed teams to continue crackdown against pilferers and ordered task force to follow zero tolerance policy against violators.

Related Topics

Multan Sui Gas Fine Gas

Recent Stories

Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal ..

Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..

16 seconds ago
 Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM

18 seconds ago
 Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates ..

Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare ..

Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha

2 minutes ago
 Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp ..

Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor

2 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders

2 minutes ago
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz

3 minutes ago
 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted o ..

28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 VC GCU attends US Independence day event

VC GCU attends US Independence day event

42 minutes ago
 CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepa ..

CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan

43 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

42 minutes ago
 Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to ad ..

Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan