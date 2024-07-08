7 Sui Gas Connections Disconnected
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Special Task Force of Sui Gas department Multan disconnected seven connections over various irregularities on Monday.
In line with special directives of the Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar, the task force launched a crackdown against sui gas consumers involved in pilferage and other illegal activities.
The team identified seven connections involved in illegal practices including gas pilferage, using domestic connections for commercial purposes, meter tempering and illegall sharing of connections.
The task force disconnected seven connections and also sent cases to the billing section for imposition of fine.
The Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar has directed teams to continue crackdown against pilferers and ordered task force to follow zero tolerance policy against violators.
