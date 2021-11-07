UrduPoint.com

7 Suspects Arrested; 29Kg Opium, Arms Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

7 suspects arrested; 29Kg opium, arms recovered

BAJAUR, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) ::The district police on Sunday launched a search and strike operation in different localities and arrested seven suspects after recovering drug and ammunition from their possessions.

Talking to news reporters, District Police Officer (DPO), Abul Samad Khan said that special contingents of police participated in the operation that made blockades on main entrance and exit points of the district.

During the operation, police arrested seven suspects in Hakeem Abad area and recovered three pistols, three Kalashnikovs, and 10 magazines with 250 rounds.

Similarly, Kambar police recovered 4Kg hashish and arrested a suspect during snap checking in Dag Alizo area while Utman Khel police recovered 29 Kg opium that was hidden in the secret cavities of the car and arrested a peddler.

Salarzai police also arrested four suspects carrying automated ammunition to take part in a conflict.

The cases have been registered in the respective police stations and further procedure has been initiated, the DPO informed.

