7 Suspects Arrested, Arms And Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

KOHAT, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) ::During a search and strike operation against anti-social elements at various places in Kohat, police arrested seven suspects from Jarma police jurisdiction on Thursday.

Spokesman Kohat police said seven suspects were arrested in a search operation led by DSP Sadar Yusuf Jan and SHO Jarma police station Abid Wasim.

Police have also recovered one Kalashnikov, 4 pistols, dozens of cartridges and 4.440 kg of hashish from the possession of the detained persons.

The operation was conducted by the local police and Elite Force in areas around Kohat University and District Jail.

The detained persons have been shifted to Jarma police station for investigation.

Cases have been registered against the detained persons for possession of weapons and drugs.

