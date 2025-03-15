Open Menu

7 Suspects Arrested, Arms And Drugs Seized In Latest Operation In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM

7 suspects arrested, arms and drugs seized in latest operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan on Saturday launched a crack down in order to root out criminal elements.

The latest sting resulted in the arrest of 7 suspects, with a significant haul of arms and drugs seized from their possession.

The operation, led by SHO Mills Ayub Khanan, yielded 4 pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 320 grams of ice. The arrested suspects have been transferred to Mills Police Station for further legal action.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

3 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

3 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

3 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

3 hours ago
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

4 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

5 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

5 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan