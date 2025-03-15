7 Suspects Arrested, Arms And Drugs Seized In Latest Operation In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan on Saturday launched a crack down in order to root out criminal elements.
The latest sting resulted in the arrest of 7 suspects, with a significant haul of arms and drugs seized from their possession.
The operation, led by SHO Mills Ayub Khanan, yielded 4 pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 320 grams of ice. The arrested suspects have been transferred to Mills Police Station for further legal action.
APP/azq/378
