7 suspects arrested, arms and drugs seized in latest operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan on Saturday launched a crack down in order to root out criminal elements.

The latest sting resulted in the arrest of 7 suspects, with a significant haul of arms and drugs seized from their possession.

The operation, led by SHO Mills Ayub Khanan, yielded 4 pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 320 grams of ice. The arrested suspects have been transferred to Mills Police Station for further legal action.

