7 suspects arrested in search and strike operation in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as seven suspects were arrested along with weapons and narcotics in a joint search and strike operation of Charsadda Police and Army in Umarzai area of Charsadda on Tuesday.

According to the details, on the special task of DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid, police and Pakistan Army conducted a joint search and strike operation in the jurisdiction of Umarzai police station in which 1750 grams of hashish and 750 grams of ice drug was recovered from the possession of drug dealers.

Police also seized two pistols, three Kalashnikov, one rifle, 8 magazines and 65 cartridges from possession of criminals.

During the operation, vehicles were checked by online verification system and three suspect vehicles transferred to Umarzai police station for further action.