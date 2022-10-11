UrduPoint.com

7 Suspects Arrested In Search And Strike Operation In Charsadda

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

7 suspects arrested in search and strike operation in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as seven suspects were arrested along with weapons and narcotics in a joint search and strike operation of Charsadda Police and Army in Umarzai area of Charsadda on Tuesday.

According to the details, on the special task of DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid, police and Pakistan Army conducted a joint search and strike operation in the jurisdiction of Umarzai police station in which 1750 grams of hashish and 750 grams of ice drug was recovered from the possession of drug dealers.

Police also seized two pistols, three Kalashnikov, one rifle, 8 magazines and 65 cartridges from possession of criminals.

During the operation, vehicles were checked by online verification system and three suspect vehicles transferred to Umarzai police station for further action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Police Station Vehicles Charsadda Criminals From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

16 minutes ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.