7 Suspects held, narcotics seized in DIKhan police action

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Dera Ismail Khan police arrested seven suspects, including a proclaimed offender wanted in an attempted murder case, during successful operations carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Shahibzada.

According to police sources, the operations were conducted by Dera Town Police under the command of SDPO Suburb Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sibtain Khan. During snap checking, proclaimed offender Rehanullah son of Mutiullah, a resident of Hadi City was apprehended and the motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered.

In separate actions, police recovered a total of 887 grams of hashish and 139 grams of crystal meth (Ice) from six other accused. Those arrested included Habat Khan son of Fazal Khan, resident of Shero Kahna, from whom 206 grams of hashish were recovered; Daulat Khan son of Faizwan Khan, resident of Bahari Colony, from whom 196 grams were seized; Muhammad Naeem alias Vicky son of Muhammad Saleem, also from Bahari Colony, with 180 grams; Muhammad Aslam son of Muhammad Rasheed of Bahari Colony with 167 grams; Fida Muhammad son of Hayat Muhammad, resident of Zafarabad, with 138 grams; and Haider Ali son of Liaqat Ali of Hamza Town, from whom 139 grams of Ice were recovered.

All the accused were taken into custody and separate cases were registered against them under relevant laws.

The DPO reiterated that the ongoing operations against drug peddlers and anti-social elements would continue indiscriminately to maintain law and order in the district.