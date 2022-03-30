UrduPoint.com

7 Teachers Suspended In Karnataka For Allowing Muslim Students To Wear Hijab During Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 11:20 PM

7 teachers suspended in Karnataka for allowing Muslim students to wear hijab during exams

Seven teachers in Gadag district of the Indian state of Karnataka were suspended for allowing Muslim girl students to wear hijab as they appeared for Class 10th or SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Seven teachers in Gadag district of the Indian state of Karnataka were suspended for allowing Muslim girl students to wear hijab as they appeared for Class 10th or SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exams.

The exams were held at CS Patil Boys High School and CS Patil Girls High School in Gadag. Two centre superintendents have also been suspended, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girls who wished to appear for their examination wearing hijab were denied entry in citing the recent High Court verdict. The authorities of an exam centre in a school in Hubballi district sent back the Muslim girls, who came to write exams sporting the hijab.

A similar scene was witnessed at a government school in Ilkal town of Bagalkote district, where Muslim students were denied entry to write the SSLC board exams.

In Bengaluru also called Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, a Muslim supervisor was suspended for wearing hijab on duty.

It is to mention here that on March 15, Karnataka High Court's three-judge bench dismissed all the petitions challenging the ban on hijab inside Karnataka schools. The court ruled that wearing hijabs does not fall under the essential practice of islam.

