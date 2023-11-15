7 terrorists killed in Tank intelligence-based operation

The security forces on Wednesday killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Kiri Machan Khel area of Tank District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The security forces on Wednesday killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Kiri Machan Khel area of Tank District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces carried out the operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area Kiri Machan Khel on the night of November 14 and 15.

An intense exchange of fire took place during the operation, due to which seven terrorists were sent to hell, it added.

The terrorists' hideouts were also busted during the operation.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including recent target killings of policemen in Tank and surrounding areas.

The sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate terrorists if any found in the area, the ISPR said.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in the elimination of terrorism," it added.