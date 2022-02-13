UrduPoint.com

7 Thief Gangs Busted, Vehicles Recovered: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 07:30 PM

7 thief gangs busted, vehicles recovered: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan Sunday said that the police busted seven gabngs of thieves and recovered 40 cars and 58 motorcycles from them during the last two months.

Talking to the media at Police Lines, he said that the CIA and Anti-Car-lifting squads took steps and succeeded in nabbing 18 thieves of seven gangs from different parts of Faisalabad during December and January.

Among the gangs include Majid gang, Zubair alias Lahore gang, Shahid Aziz gang, Amir Bashir gang, Muhammad Ali gang, Abid gang, Mukhtar alias Asif gang, he said.

The CPO also announced cash prizes of Rs1 lakh and commendation certificates for the police teams who busted these gangs.

Later, he also handed over keys of recovered cars and vehicles to their owners.

SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

