UrduPoint.com

7 Touts Nabbed Over Extortion Money For Urgent Passports

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 09:10 PM

7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent passports

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zubair Ahmad has nabbed seven touts from outside passport office on charge of extortion money from citizens for urgent passports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zubair Ahmad has nabbed seven touts from outside passport office on charge of extortion money from citizens for urgent passports.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that AC City on a tip-off conducted surprise raid and rounded seven touts from outside passport office Faisalabad.

Among them included Naseer Ahmad, Abid Shah, Waqar Ameer, Junaid, Mudassar Nazir, Sagir and Imran.

These accused were dubbing themselves as employees of passport office and busy in extortion of money from citizens for issuance them passports on urgent basis.

Therefore, the AC handed over the accused to Civil Line police who started investigation after registering cases and locked the accused behind bars, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Money From

Recent Stories

Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Lon ..

Greece Pledges Military Aid to Ukraine for 'as Long as It Takes' - Defense Minis ..

45 seconds ago
 GB govt successfully completes bidding process for ..

GB govt successfully completes bidding process for hiring 1000 Education Fellows ..

15 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin Ameri ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Paraguay during Latin America, Caribbean tour

26 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi to connect with Ajman for upcomin ..

Sultan Al Neyadi to connect with Ajman for upcoming &#039;A Call From Space&#039 ..

26 minutes ago
 CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police ..

CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police stations

2 minutes ago
 Detected central Med migrant crossings to EU doubl ..

Detected central Med migrant crossings to EU doubled since early 2022

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.