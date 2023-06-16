7 touts nabbed over extortion money for urgent passports

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zubair Ahmad has nabbed seven touts from outside passport office on charge of extortion money from citizens for urgent passports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zubair Ahmad has nabbed seven touts from outside passport office on charge of extortion money from citizens for urgent passports.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that AC City on a tip-off conducted surprise raid and rounded seven touts from outside passport office Faisalabad.

Among them included Naseer Ahmad, Abid Shah, Waqar Ameer, Junaid, Mudassar Nazir, Sagir and Imran.

These accused were dubbing themselves as employees of passport office and busy in extortion of money from citizens for issuance them passports on urgent basis.

Therefore, the AC handed over the accused to Civil Line police who started investigation after registering cases and locked the accused behind bars, the spokesman added.