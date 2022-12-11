7 tractor drivers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tehsil Sammundri Madam Aleza Rehan got arrested seven tractor divers and challaned 210 others on the charge of overloading their trolleys with sugarcane produce.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the AC Sammundri, along with her team, checked various vehicles.

Separate cases were also registered against 7 drivers while further action was under progress, he added.