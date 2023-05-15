UrduPoint.com

7 UAF Departments Ranked In W-category For Outstanding Performance

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 09:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has achieved another milestone as the Higher Education Commission's (HEC) National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council has ranked seven departments/institute/center of Faculty of Agriculture UAF in the W-category for their outstanding performance.

As per details, University's Departments of�Agronomy; Entomology; Plant Breeding and Genetics; Plant Pathology; Horticulture; Institute of�Soil and Environmental Science and Center of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology have been ranked in W-category.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has congratulated the Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, heads of the departments/institute/center and faculty members for the achievement.

He hoped that departments/institute/center would continue their journey of quality education and problem-solving research with enthusiasm to explore the avenue of progress to meet the challenges faced by the country.

The university is taking all possible steps for agriculture development with knowledge, research and outreach programs, he added.�Meanwhile, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the university is opening up new chapters of glory in agriculture that are acknowledged at the national and international level.

The university is introducing new varieties of wheat, cotton, soybeans and others with the potential of high productivity and climate resilience which would not only help ensure food security but also improve the economic condition of the farmers, he added.

