7 Uplift Projects Approved For Sahiwal Division

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:40 PM

7 uplift projects approved for Sahiwal division

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Sahiwal on Tuesday approved seven uplift schemes worth Rs 70 million.

The approval was accorded in the joint meeting of DDWP and Divisional Development Working Committee (DDWC) held in Sahiwal with Divisional Commissioner Nadir Chathha in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Director Development and Finance Ahmed Khawar Shehzad, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir, Deputy Director Technical Abid Inayat Sheikh and officers of the departments concerned were also present.

The meeting approved two roads in Sahiwal district costing Rs 21.5 million and three roads and soling schemes in Okara district costing Rs 32.9 million under the community development program.

Under the Special Development Program, Lady Park 90-Morh Chichawatni costing Rs 10 million, various culverts in Chichawatni, costing Rs 17 million were also approved in the meeting.

The divisional commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure the use of quality material in the construction work and the project must be completed by the end of June this year.

