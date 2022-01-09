7 victims of Murree tragedy laid to rest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The seven victims of the Murree tragedy were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard in tehsil Talagang on Sunday afternoon.

A collective funeral prayer of the Assistant Sub Inspector of Islamabad Police Naveed Iqbal and his family was offered under immense grief and sorrow.

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Bilal Hashim, and people from different walks of life attended the prayer.

It was pertinent to mention that as many as 22 people had died in cars stranded in snow amid a surplus of tourist entry that led to extreme traffic jams on roads leading to the hill station.