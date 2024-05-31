Open Menu

7 Wanted Criminal Arrested In Chichawatni

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Police have arrested seven wanted criminals during crack down in Chichawatni, disrupting their illegal activities, on Friday.

According to police, the suspects were apprehended from various areas including Shahkot, Okanwala Bangla and Ghaziabad in connection with multiple cases.

The police seized 2 rifles, 3 pistols and over 70 bullets from their possession.

The arrested criminals will face separate cases under the Illegal Arms Act.

